Rihanna Wears an Oversize Blue Shirtdress to Attend a Funeral in Barbados

X
by: Alexandra Whittaker
August 10, 2017 @ 12:30 PM

Rihanna attended a funeral in Barbados this week but left the all-black attire at home for the somber occasion.

Instead, the singer opted for a colorful look as she paid her respects at Abundant Life church, where the funeral of her friend Sonita Alexander's grandfather took place Wednesday.

For the service, Rihanna donned a bright blue-and-white striped oversize shirtdress. The long-sleeve piece featured a high-low hemline and RiRi paired the dress with white pointed-toe ankle-strap pumps and gold jewelry. She wore her long ombré hair in a straight style—a stark contrast from the turquoise 'do she had only a few days ago.

246paps/MEGA

Rihanna is currently in her home country, where she marched nearly naked in one of her most extravagant looks ever during the Kadooment parade. Attending the event is a yearly occurrence for the singer, so it wasn't at all surprising to see her out and dressed to impressed.

Naturally, she stored away the jewels and feathers as she supported Alexander during the difficult day.

Our thoughts are with Alexander's family.

