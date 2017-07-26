Rihanna and First Lady of France Brigitte Macron Met in 2 Incredibly Different Outfits

Diplomatic, traditional style may not exactly be associated with Rihanna. Her fashion is loud, it’s bold, and it’s purely unapologetic. However, when it’s time to button up for an occasion more serious than say, a movie premiere, the singer-actress brings it.

That’s what she did Wednesday in Paris, where she dropped in to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron. According to ABC News, the First Lady welcomed RiRi at Élysée Palace (the head of state's official residence in Paris).

Of course, the meeting wasn’t simply a photo opportunity. Rihanna stopped by to discuss her nonprofit organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation, and ask for the support of the French government in helping nurture education on a global scale.

For the occasion, Macron kept it quite casual in a pair of fitted blue jeans that she paired with pointed-toe blue pumps and a structured white blazer. RiRi turned to suiting for both the top and bottom portions of her ensemble: She donned a tailored gray two-piece suit with a cape-like design that she paired with an oversize navy blazer and an elegant Dior cross-body bag. Silver heeled sandals completed the look. Wow.

RiRi for president? Yes, please.