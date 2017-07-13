Rihanna Wears a Plunging, See-Through Raincoat as a Minidress

Leave it to Rihanna to turn a raincoat (yes, a RAINCOAT) into a sexy look for a night on the town. Bad Girl RiRi stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday night at Italian joint Giorgio Baldi wearing nothing but a Fenty Puma anorak, and still looked like the best-dressed person in the room.

The queen looked effortlessly sexy in the blush pink sheer raincoat from her spring collection with Puma with seemingly nothing underneath. She paired the bold piece with matching nude logo pumps from her own line, layered gold necklaces, and a red purse (shop a similar style here) and topped off the feminine look with diamond studs, a major topknot, and pretty pink eye shadow.

Everyone, please give a round of applause to the woman who just made raincoats sexy. Your next rainy day outfit just got so much more fashion-forward—just pull a Rihanna and nix the pants.

See more of her best and boldest street style looks in our gallery.