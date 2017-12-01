Rihanna's Answer When Asked Why Fenty Beauty Doesn't Cast Trans Models Is So Powerful

Rihanna is known to unapologetically speak her mind—and when she does, boy, is it powerful.

The latest example is in response to the singer’s celebrated Fenty Beauty launch. Basically, one fan suggested to Rihanna that the Barbadian multi-hyphenate cast a transgender model in her next campaign.

“Fenty Beauty campaign is awesome, next time you record something should invite a trans girl to the group,” graphic designer @lbertootero wrote.

Thankfully, Rihanna slid into the Twitter user's DMs to clear the air, and it’s her to-the-point statement that gave us chills.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with many gifted trans women throughout the years, but I don’t go around doing trans castings! Just like I don’t do straight non trans women castings! I respect all women, and whether they’re trans or not is none of my business!” she wrote in the screenshot shared by the fan.

“It’s personal and some trans women are more comfortable being open about it than others so I have to respect that as a woman myself! I don’t think it’s fair that a trans woman, or man, be used a convenient marketing tool!” she continued.

“Too often do I see companies doing this to trans and black women alike! There’s always just that one spot in the campaign for the token ‘we look mad diverse’ girl/guy! It’s sad!” she wrote.

The fan responded with an apology: "I perfectly understand your point of view. Sorry if I sounded critical at all."

The singer's reply? "You absolutely didn't babe! Just didn't want you to think I intentionally leave anyone out!"

Rihanna is so next-level.