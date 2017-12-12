Rihanna's Next Fenty Beauty Launch Has Been on Her Face This Whole Time

Whenever celebs tease a new product from their makeup lines, they usually give clues that are pretty easy to figure out, like Kylie Jenner showing the doe-foot applicator of the new Kylie Cosmetics concealers as she swiped it onto her face on Snapchat, or Kim Kardashian West posting photos of crystals and orchids on the KKW Fragrance Instagram account before revealing the three scents' notes and bottles.

Rihanna followed their leads, but took her sneak-peek of Fenty Beauty's next product launch one step further by trolling all of her followers. After uploading a caption-less photo to her Instagram Story last week of what appeared to be a navy blue lipstick, RiRi's lips have been sealed on the product's details.

That's because the mysterious Fenty Beauty lip product has been on her actual lips. The singer finally revealed her brand's new Mattemoiselle matte lipsticks today on Instagram.

14 new @fentybeauty lipstick shades coming right up!! #MATTEMOISELLE drops online at 9am EST on Dec. 26 Be first in line @sephora @harveynichols and #SephorainJCP A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 12, 2017 at 9:47am PST

If any of the colors in the 16 shade lineup look familiar, that's because Rihanna has been wearing various shades of the shine-free finish lipstick throughout the last five days.

A cool navy blue, pastel lilac, and vibrant fuchsia are a few of the shades that she's worn so far:

sturdy. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 6, 2017 at 11:52pm PST

ya dig?! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 8, 2017 at 1:49pm PST

candy venom. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 9, 2017 at 3:30pm PST

Judging from RiRi's Instagram posts, all of the shades are super-pigmented and opaque, just like Fenty's crimson Stunna Lip Paint. As seen in the product's video, the singer is including both traditional and unconventional lipstick shades so that no matter your makeup style, there's a shade that will appeal to you and flatter your complexion.

The best part? Fenty's Mattemoiselle lipsticks launch at sephora.com on December 26 at 9am EST—the perfect activity for when you're on the couch getting over your holiday food hangover.