Rihanna Politely Asks You Not to Make Fun of Her First Makeup Tutorial 

Rihanna is one of the world's biggest pop stars, a successful fashion designer, and makeup mogul, but one art that she hasn't mastered? The makeup tutorial. But, she's working on it, and would like you not to make fun of her skills, ok?

After endorsing a toddler's review of her Fenty Beauty's highlighter, the multi-hyphenate star took a stab at beauty blogging by appearing in front of the camera in an Instagram post to demo Fenty's upcoming product launch: the Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color ($24; sephora.com).

#stunna 💋 don't laugh at my tutorial skillz 🤷🏽‍♀️ @fentybeauty A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

RELATED: Rihanna Has Created the Perfect Red Lipstick

Set to her own "Watch 'N Learn," RiRi showed us how to apply the super-saturated crimson liquid lipstick. She started by lining and shaping the outside of her lips with the tip of its angled doe foot applicator, and used the flat side to fill the color in. Extra care was given to accentuating her cupid's bow, and she dabbed the outside lines of her lips to add extra volume. RiRi used her fingers to clean up any smudges so her lip lines were completely clean, because lets be honest: beauty influencer or not, no one can perfectly apply a bold lip on their first try.

VIDEO: This Beauty Blogger Looks Exactly Like Rihanna

Although she tells her followers "don't laugh at my tutorial skillz" in the post's caption, looking back on the first time we applied liquid lipstick, RiRi's finished product looks far better than our flaky, uneven lip. But, that could be all in the Stunna Lip Paint's formula. Judging from how effortlessly the vermilion shade glided on Rihanna's lips, and covered her entire pout with the just right amount of rich pigment, it'll be the red lipstick you reach for on nights when makeout sessions might be in the cards.