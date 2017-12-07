Rihanna's Next Fenty Beauty Product Will Keep You Guessing

Rihanna and makeup stans rejoice: The singer just teased one of Fenty Beauty's upcoming launches on Instagram.

RiRi has recently provided us with the most un-holiday holiday makeup looks courtesy of the holographic Galaxy Collection and the red Stunna Lip Paint, a universally flattering crimson liquid matte lipstick, but she's not finished with releasing new products yet—in fact, she's just getting started.

RELATED: Fenty Beauty Was Named One of the Best Innovations of 2017

Further proving that she truly does love to work, the singer uploaded a photo of what looks to be a new Fenty Beauty lip product on her Instagram Story last night. Judging from the singer's snap, it's a traditional lipstick tube, but the shade looks nothing like the average colors that populate most makeup counters. The lipstick seems to be a cool navy blue stamped with the Fenty Beauty logo—perhaps a nod to her fan base's name, Rihanna's Navy.

badgirlriri/Instagram

VIDEO: This Beauty Blogger Looks Exactly Like Rihanna

Other beauty bloggers are suggesting that the blue lipstick could be color-changing. Considering that Fenty Beauty was named one of Time's Best Innovations of 2017, we're expecting this lip product to be totally game-changing.

What we do know, is that whatever the lip product is, it will follow Rihanna's goal of making Fenty Beauty inclusive by flattering a diverse, wide range of skin tones. RiRi hasn't shared the product's name or release date, but we recommend following the singer and Fenty Beauty's social media feeds for the latest updates.