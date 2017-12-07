Rihanna's Next Fenty Beauty Product Will Keep You Guessing

Erin Lukas
Dec 07, 2017 @ 9:45 am

Rihanna and makeup stans rejoice: The singer just teased one of Fenty Beauty's upcoming launches on Instagram.

RiRi has recently provided us with the most un-holiday holiday makeup looks courtesy of the holographic Galaxy Collection and the red Stunna Lip Paint, a universally flattering crimson liquid matte lipstick, but she's not finished with releasing new products yet—in fact, she's just getting started.

Further proving that she truly does love to work, the singer uploaded a photo of what looks to be a new Fenty Beauty lip product on her Instagram Story last night. Judging from the singer's snap, it's a traditional lipstick tube, but the shade looks nothing like the average colors that populate most makeup counters. The lipstick seems to be a cool navy blue stamped with the Fenty Beauty logo—perhaps a nod to her fan base's name, Rihanna's Navy.

badgirlriri/Instagram

Other beauty bloggers are suggesting that the blue lipstick could be color-changing. Considering that Fenty Beauty was named one of Time's Best Innovations of 2017, we're expecting this lip product to be totally game-changing.

What we do know, is that whatever the lip product is, it will follow Rihanna's goal of making Fenty Beauty inclusive by flattering a diverse, wide range of skin tones. RiRi hasn't shared the product's name or release date, but we recommend following the singer and Fenty Beauty's social media feeds for the latest updates.

