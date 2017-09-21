Rihanna Just Dropped Fenty Beauty’s Holiday Collection

Still on the high that is finding your perfect Fenty foundation match? Rihanna is far from done surpassing your wildest beauty dreams. The singer and now cosmetics connoisseur just dropped a sneak peek of her holiday collection, and all the products you wanted in the original launch but were missing have finally made their debut. RiRi doesn't let us down.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZUWJ0JFlKp/?hl=en&taken-by=fentybeauty HOLIDAY COLLECTION. You ready? October 13. @badgalriri A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

The announcement was made with an Instagram post featuring a group shot of all the products decked out in purple and kaleidoscope-like multicolored packaging, a huge difference from the minimalist millennial pink sticks that make up the initial drop.

From the pic, it’s confirmed that Rihanna will be releasing an eyeshadow palette filled with everyday neutral shades and fun metallic brights, liquid eyeliner, multiple lipsticks, and more. She also posted a short teaser video, giving you an up-close look at the palette.

Hopefully, RiRi will continue to share images of the new collection on Instagram until its official release on October 13th.