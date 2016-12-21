4 Times Rihanna Was Basically Fashion Santa This Year

Rihanna may be known in the fashion world as the vanguard of envelope-pushing street style ensembles, but it turns out RiRi has her Christmas look completely on lockdown as well. On Tuesday the "Work" singer oh-so-stylishly channeled Santa Claus when she stepped out with one seriously festive statement piece: a massive red belt that just screamed "Jingle Bells."

And the star's festive spirit has been going strong all season long. See for yourself, below!

Stylin' Saint Nick

For her dinner in Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday, the singer stunned in a black tuxedo jacket with satin detailing, distressed light wash boyfriend jeans, and pointed patent leather boots. But we simply couldn't take our eyes off her oversize red leather belt and its giant silver buckle that could have easily belonged to ol' Kris Kringle.

More Nice, Less Naughty

Just one day prior to her bold belted outing, the Good Girl Gone Bad songstress donned headgear that told Father Christmas she deserves all the presents this year. The phrase "I've Been Good" was stamped across the beauty's red-and-white Santa hat as she hosted a holiday bash in West Hollywood, Calif., on Monday. The 28-year-old kept warm in the freezing temperatures with a midi-length quilted black jacket but kept the festive details alive with silver glitter eyeshadow and a combination of toeless socks and statement sandal heels that only Rihanna could pull off.

Snow Bunny

Two weeks ago, the musician braved the winter weather in New York City wearing the most festive of all-white ensembles. The singer paired a thick suede jacket trimmed with white fur with matching flared cream slacks and a cream sweater as she headed out into the city. Gold-toned crushed velvet boots were the ultimate trendy holiday piece to finish off the stunning look that we imagine Mrs. Claus would rock following a day on those North Pole ski slopes.

Found Under the Christmas Tree

Meanwhile, back in October, the chart-topper was already prepped for the holiday season in a plunging crimson gown that would be a show-stopper at any Christmas party. The slinky number featured a thigh-high slit which kept the musician looking red-hot all night long. She completed her night-out-on-the-town look with a red, brown, and caramel fur stole, a statement cross necklace, and simple silver sandals.

Looks like we can officially crown RiRi as the queen of Christmas style.