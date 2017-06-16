Watch the Steamy Music Video for Rihanna and DJ Khaled's New Single "Wild Thoughts"

There's only one thing that could make this summer Friday even better, and that is new music from Rihanna. Well, consider your prayers answered and add the soundtrack to your weekend set, because the Bad Gal's latest single, a collaboration with DJ Khaled titled, "Wild Thoughts," and its music video have arrived.

The sultry track off Khaled's 10th studio album, Grateful, features Bryson Tiller and samples familiar guitar riffs from Carlos Santana's 1999 hit, "Maria Maria," for an effect that transports us right back to those sticky summer nights in Spanish Harlem. Except this time we're there with a scantily clad RiRi.

"Wild, wild, wild // wild, wild, wild thoughts // wild, wild, wild // when I'm with you all I get is wild thoughts," the Grammy winner sings on the chorus.

In the music video, which we got a sneak peek during its filming in Miami earlier this month, Rihanna models not one, but three, sheer braless looks, as she makes her way through the sweaty summer streets. We are also thrilled to report that Khaled's adorable, Instagram-savvy son, Ashad, makes a few appearances throughout the clip as well.

Check out Rihanna and DJ Khaled doing their thing in the music video above. "Wild Thoughts" is also available on Spotify and Apple Music.