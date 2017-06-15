Rihanna Is Releasing a Brand-New Song Friday Morning

It has only been a year since Rihanna dropped her album Anti, but the superstar is already back at it again. She will be singing on DJ Khaled's new album Grateful, and her track drops tomorrow at 6 a.m. ET. But that isn't even the best news.

In addition to the "Wild Thoughts" audio, Rihanna and DJ Khaled will be releasing an accompanying music video. It's a two-for-one treat, and we couldn't be more excited.

The pair shot the video for the release earlier this year, where a braless Rihanna wore a sheer crop top and skintight green floral pants.

This is all exciting, but it begs the question—will DJ Khaled's adorable Instagram-savvy son Ashad be involved in this video?

After all, Ashad is the face of the "Wild Thoughts" cover, casually sitting on a throne surrounded by flowers and a lion cub. And Rihanna herself called out to him when she teased the song's release, writing "shout out to my boy @asahdkhaled for having me on the album man!"

We're crossing our fingers for an Ashad cameo, but either way, we think this release is worth waking up for at 6 a.m.