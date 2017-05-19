Rihanna Dripped in Diamonds to Launch Her Chopard Jewelry Line in Cannes

Rihanna was the brightest diamond at the Cannes Film Festival Thursday night. The 29-year-old "Love on the Brain" singer hosted a dinner with Chopard to celebrate the launch of her collaboration with the Swiss fine jewelry brand.

In a strapless, black organza Ralph & Russo gown, custom Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and a Roger Vivier clutch, RiRi was the picture of timeless style for the star-studded event. From her ears to her finger tips, the bad gal was also careful to wear enough Chopard bling to drive her Ocean's Eight character into a frenzy.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

The Grammy-winner's highly anticipated collab with the iconic Swiss brand is reportedly inspired by her island roots and features nods to the gardens of her native Barbados and hints of the vibrant splashes of color from Carnival.

"I have always been in love with Chopard's exquisite jewelry, so to actually design collections with them is something I still can't believe," Rihanna said in the official press release for her collection. "It was a really incredible process and I learned so much! I can't wait for everyone to see it."

"Rihanna and I collaborated closely on the collections, so you can feel her unstoppable energy, strong creativity, and inherent sense of design in every piece," the brand's co-president and creative director, Caroline Scheufele, said in a statement last month. "With her unique style, she redefines the way people see and wear jewelry."

Rihanna's nine-piece Chopard collection starts at $1,460 and will be available in June.