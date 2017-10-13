Rihanna Dressed in the Baggiest Corseted Outfit Imaginable

It's difficult to find a moment where Rihanna has just thrown on an average ensemble and hit the town, so when she stepped out in New York City in a casual look, it was no surprise that that made a style statement too.

Giving a fashionable edge to casual Fridays, the songstress strolled out of her apartment rocking a baggy set of navy cargo pants, paired with an oversize, navy plaid top cinched at the waist like a corset. She kept her shoes simple, sporting white platform trainers, which gave the detail in her jacket turned long-sleeved top the attention it deserved.

Aside from the bold plaid pattern and corseted waist, the top also has a drawstring hood and puffed navy cuffs that effortlessly coordinate with the hue of her pants. But she didn't stop there. Rihanna amped up the look with futuristic black shades, and even added a glam element with a double-string necklace and drop earrings.

Gotham/GC Images

When it comes to street style, Rihanna has been a frequent consumer of the oversize trend as of late. The Fenty Beauty mogul has stepped out in everything from a patchwork denim dress to baggy straight leg jeans and billowy, cropped tops. She not only nails it every time but also sparks trends by giving the latest looks playful twists and high-fashion edges of her own.