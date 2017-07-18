The Valerian Hollywood Premiere Had Just as Many Dazzling Looks as a Full-On Awards Show

With summer comes a slew of blockbuster films, and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is sure to shake up the box office. On Monday night, the most stylish stars of film—Rihanna and Cara Delevingne—and their chic supporters, all descended onto the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood for an evening that had just as many fabulous looks as a full-on awards show.

The ultimate bad gal herself channeled every bit of a princess in a pink tulle, off-the-shoulder high-low dress from Giambattista Valli Couture. Her friend and supermodel Delevingne sparkled in a sultry Iris Van Herpen Couture gown that certainly turned heads. Two couture looks on a Monday? We can only dream...

Delevingne's older sister, Poppy Delevingne, showed up in a chic Zuhair Murad jumpsuit, while new super Kendall Jenner wore a Carmen March LBD. Kat Graham dropped more than a few jaws in her lace catusit, and Skai Jackson followed Rihanna's regal lead in a pink Marchesa confection.

VIDEO: The Secret to Rihanna’s Red Carpet Style

Check out some of our favorite ensembles from the premiere below.