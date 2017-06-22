Rihanna Is the Therapist We Never Knew We Needed

Rihanna wears many hats: Grammy Award winner, shoe designer, overall sex pot—the list can go on and on. However, we never thought she would add the unexpected role of therapist to her already extensive résumé. But then again, this is Rihanna we’re talking about, she’s pretty much Superwoman.

When a fan reached out to the “S&M” singer for advice about moving on from a fresh breakup, Rihanna responded quickly with some profound teachings on Wednesday afternoon.

“Hey Robs, how did you get over your first heartbreak?” the fan inquired before adding, “I’ve been struggling.”

Nearly 12-hours later, the Bad Gal shut down her tough girl persona and became vulnerable with the grief-stricken fan by stating, ”Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself! Cry if you have to, but it won't be forever!"

She continued: "You will find love again and it will be even more beautiful! In the meantime, enjoy all that YOU are!!!"

Just last year, Rihanna helped another one of her loyal followers, urging him to come out of the closet, as the anonymous fan took a leap of faith and messaged her on social media. The “Diamond” songstress gave several empowering words of encouragement that could make just about anyone embrace their true self.

“Baby it’s okay to be scared but it’s more important to be who you are,” the pop star said in a heartfelt message that was originally shared with BuzzFeed. “You don’t have a choice really! That’s not a decision to be made! You are who you are and as hard as it may seem, the best s*** ever is freedom and peace within yourself! Your family may not understand, but luckily you live in a generation that does. And not to mention the community among us, we will hold you down boo!”

Next time you are in need of some sound advice, do yourself a favor by cancelling your therapy session and direct message Rihanna instead!