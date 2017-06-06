Rihanna Goes Bra-Free in a Sheer Crop Top and Skintight Floral Pants

If three’s a trend, then braless dressing is about to get huge. First, Kendall Jenner ditched the bra to wear a sheer white mini dress in N.Y.C. Then, Selena Gomez free-boobed in a fiery orange number. And now, Rihanna stepped out in the most daring look of all: a sheer off-the-shoulder crop top, with no brassiere in sight.

The singer was spotted out in Miami, where she’s shooting a music video with DJ Khaled off his upcoming album, Grateful, according to People. RiRi was filming in the city’s Little Haiti neighborhood when photographers caught up with her, blessing us with these incredible photos of her look.

The queen rocked the sheer pink top with a matching bandana on her head, pink-tinted glasses, and massive studded hoop earrings. But that wasn’t even the most daring part of her look because Rihanna paired her see-through top with a pair of skintight Balenciaga floral pants that extended into a pair of matching stiletto boots ($507; matchesfashion.com).

Just yesterday, the singer had the perfect clap-back to a body-shaming article by using a Gucci Mane meme. “If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, you don’t deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane.” Preach.

Keep slaying, RiRi.