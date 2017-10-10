Rihanna Pairs Dad Sneakers with Her Bright Blue Tulle Ball Gown, Is Still the Coolest Person Alive

It takes a special kind of style icon to pair a Cookie Monster-colored tulle ball gown with running shoes and still look like the coolest person on earth—enter: Rihanna.
Bad gal RiRi hit the hallway (?) on Tuesday looking as glam as can be in a sweeping bright blue off-the-shoulder ball gown, angular shades, and shiny white running shoes. The Fenty beauty boss accessorized with a gold watch and thick matching chain, her dark locks pulled into a flawless topknot.
Her look reminds us of something we would’ve worn during a misguided '90s game of dress-up, leaving in its wake a trail of regrettable mantle piece photos, but somehow Rihanna makes our retro misstep look fresh AF.
Seriously, have you ever seen anyone cooler?
The Barbados-born chart-topper’s latest look poses an interesting question to fans: How far can she go before we stop emulating her?
Just kidding, we’ll never stop!
Who else could wear canary yellow with such unrelenting confidence?
RELATED: Rihanna’s New Fenty Beauty Collection Is the Coolest Holiday Makeup Line Ever
Or market slides that send the message “F.U.” (Fenty University) and still seem like a class act?
Also: THESE. BOOTS.
Never stop doing you, RiRi.