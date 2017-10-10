Rihanna Pairs Dad Sneakers with Her Bright Blue Tulle Ball Gown, Is Still the Coolest Person Alive

It takes a special kind of style icon to pair a Cookie Monster-colored tulle ball gown with running shoes and still look like the coolest person on earth—enter: Rihanna.

Bad gal RiRi hit the hallway (?) on Tuesday looking as glam as can be in a sweeping bright blue off-the-shoulder ball gown, angular shades, and shiny white running shoes. The Fenty beauty boss accessorized with a gold watch and thick matching chain, her dark locks pulled into a flawless topknot.

Her look reminds us of something we would’ve worn during a misguided '90s game of dress-up, leaving in its wake a trail of regrettable mantle piece photos, but somehow Rihanna makes our retro misstep look fresh AF.

Seriously, have you ever seen anyone cooler?

The Barbados-born chart-topper’s latest look poses an interesting question to fans: How far can she go before we stop emulating her?

Just kidding, we’ll never stop!

Who else could wear canary yellow with such unrelenting confidence?

Or market slides that send the message “F.U.” (Fenty University) and still seem like a class act?

Also: THESE. BOOTS.

Never stop doing you, RiRi.