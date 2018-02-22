Rihanna Threw Herself the Most Extravagant 30th Birthday Party  

In some pretty unsurprising news, Rihanna threw herself a truly epic 30th birthday bash. Not only was her guest list stacked with a slew of A-list celebrities, but from the the details she's shared it's clear she spared no expense to ring in a new decade.

Just how extravagant was her shindig? Let us count the ways in which Rihanna slayed the birthday part game.

The Locations

Rihanna and her pals started off the evening with an intimate four-course dinner at New York City’s The Grill located in the iconic Seagram Building in Midtown Manhattan, according to Page Six. After the meal, everyone gathered at The Pool, which is located in the same building.

The Guest List

Guests included Paris Hilton and Leonardo Dicaprio, who snuck into the party through the back, Page Six reports. Rihanna's boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, was on hand, as was Toni Braxton and other Roc Nation execs.

The Performance

Rihanna enlisted Toni Braxton, who she met for the first time last night, to perform at her party. The legendary singer sang six songs. "Finally met my fav! thank you for making my night so special! I’ll never forgive you for looking this good at my party tho," Rihanna posted on Instagram.

The Dress Code

It was a black-tie event, but make it fashion. Rihanna wore a hot pink and black Saint Laurent mini dress, which featured a billowing top and high-cut bottoms.

The Drinks

The party apparently crushed hundreds of bottles of champagne. Not too shabby for turning 30.

After the party, Rihanna shared some of her favorite moments on Instagram. "sturdiest night of all !!! surrounded by the people I love the most !!! 30 is already my favorite era," she wrote alongside a photo of herself.

gang. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Feb 21, 2018 at 11:56am PST