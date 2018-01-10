Ricky Martin Reveals He Married Jwan Yosef in Secret Ceremony 

Congratulations to Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef! The Grammy winner and his longtime boyfriend secretly tied the knot.

Martin revealed the exciting news while celebrating the premiere of his new FX show, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

“I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months,” the 46-year-old star told E! News on Wednesday. “We exchanged vows, and we’ve swear [sic] everything, and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything … It feels amazing! I can’t introduce him as my fiancé. I can’t. He’s my husband. He’s my man.”

The couple first began dating in 2016 and they got engaged the same year. Martin and Yosef are currently raising the actor and singer's nine-year-old twins, Matteo and Valentino, together, and it sounds like that there are plans to expand their family in the future.

"I want four more pairs of twins. I would love to have a big family, but there’s a lot going on at this moment, a lot of work, wedding,” Martin told E! News on the Golden Globes red carpet. “It’s a lot going on so we’re going to put things in order first and then we are going to get ready for many more kids.”

Congrats again to Martin and Yosef!