Twitter Reacts to the Wildest Show of Fashion Month

Estrop/Getty
by: Jennifer Davis
September 28, 2017 @ 8:45 PM

It wouldn't be Paris Fashion Week without a wild show from Rick Owens. Today, the designer debuted his Spring 2018 collection at the Palais de Tokyo, and it's safe to say that his designs probably won't become part of your every day wardrobe anytime soon. 

The looks that he sent down the runway were pretty crazy, and, honestly, a bit hard to describe. While we may be left a bit speechless after seeing the avant-garde pieces, thankfully, Twitter was not. People were not afraid to poke fun both at his collection, and the fact that he passed out ponchos to the show's attendees to protect them from a spraying water fountain on site. 

"Rick Owens new collection looks like when I used to try to make princess gowns by wrapping myself in my bedsheets as a kid," one user wrote. 

Regardless, whether you think that his collection is high art or a hot mess, you'll definitely get a chuckle at some of the reactions. See them all below.

https://twitter.com/MatthewSchneier/status/913452451877068800

 

https://twitter.com/krissiscribbles/status/913499766570586112

 

https://twitter.com/GodfreyYouth/status/913474244784349184

 

https://twitter.com/MatthewSchneier/status/913452265901617152

 

https://twitter.com/CherylAnneNY/status/913487809238884353

 

https://twitter.com/itstimwhite/status/913515650655621122

 

https://twitter.com/YoungCorey/status/913513995918761987

 

https://twitter.com/BillyEffLeChef/status/913539689495371776

 

