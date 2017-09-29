Twitter Reacts to the Wildest Show of Fashion Month

It wouldn't be Paris Fashion Week without a wild show from Rick Owens. Today, the designer debuted his Spring 2018 collection at the Palais de Tokyo, and it's safe to say that his designs probably won't become part of your every day wardrobe anytime soon.

The looks that he sent down the runway were pretty crazy, and, honestly, a bit hard to describe. While we may be left a bit speechless after seeing the avant-garde pieces, thankfully, Twitter was not. People were not afraid to poke fun both at his collection, and the fact that he passed out ponchos to the show's attendees to protect them from a spraying water fountain on site.

"Rick Owens new collection looks like when I used to try to make princess gowns by wrapping myself in my bedsheets as a kid," one user wrote.

Regardless, whether you think that his collection is high art or a hot mess, you'll definitely get a chuckle at some of the reactions. See them all below.

https://twitter.com/MatthewSchneier/status/913452451877068800 The best part of Rick Owens was the soundtrack of maniacal laughter as he ruined everyone's blowouts with his spritzing fountain backdrop — Matthew Schneier (@MatthewSchneier) September 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/krissiscribbles/status/913499766570586112 Rick Owens new collection looks like when I used to try to make princess gowns by wrapping myself in my bedsheets as a kid — Alla Prima Donna (@krissiscribbles) September 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/CherylAnneNY/status/913487809238884353 I love Rick Owens but maybe not "Human Tampon" here pic.twitter.com/BjKL7Um62a — Cheryl Wischhover (@CherylAnneNY) September 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/itstimwhite/status/913515650655621122 Rick Owens....The troll is strong with this one pic.twitter.com/e8gCmRQ5FJ — 👽Tim White (@itstimwhite) September 28, 2017