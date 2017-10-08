Riccardo Tisci Teases New Nike Collaboration

Designer Riccardo Tisci may have departed his post at Givenchy this year, but from the looks of it, he’s certainly been staying very busy. This weekend on Instagram, Tisci posted a black-and-white image of himself behind the iconic Nike Swoosh, with the insignia “R.T.” and a star on the lower righthand corner, alluding to a sneaker collaboration with the brand. 

“Dreams come true #NikeRT #NikeBasketball #NikeNBA #comingsoon #nyc,” the designer captioned the photo.

Beyond revealing that Tisci like a hashtag, it appeared from the post that the shoes are going to be basketball related and we had questions.

But Tisci answered at least some of them in a follow-up post featuring a cool red, white, and blue R.T. Nike logo.

“I'm honored to be part of this important moment as @Nike reclaims its partnership with the @NBA #NikeRT#NikeBasketball,” he enthused.

Nike + NBA + Riccardo? This is a big deal, guys, and we can’t wait to see what the shoes will look like!

