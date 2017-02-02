Riccardo Tisci Leaves Givenchy

It's the end of an era: Italian designer Riccardo Tisci has parted ways with Givenchy. According to WWD, the innovator officially left the French house on Jan. 31 after 12 years with the brand.

Tisci's last collections at Givenchy were fall-winter 2017 menswear and fall 2017 couture, which were both shown at the National Library of France in Paris on Jan. 20. The famed brand will not show a fall-winter 2017 women's collection this Paris Fashion Week.

"The chapter Riccardo Tisci has written with the house of Givenchy over the last 12 years represents an incredible vision to sustain its continuous success, and I would like to warmly thank him for his core contribution to the house's development," chairman Bernard Arnault said of the split.

Tisci's statement is equally amicable: "I have very special affection for the House of Givenchy and its beautiful teams. I want to thank the LVMH group and Monsieur Bernard Arnault for giving me the platform to express my creativity over the years. I now wish to focus on my personal interests and passions."

The split has ramped up rumors that Tisci is heading to Versace, but as of Jan. 19, the brand denied the change. "Donatella Versace is the creative director of the company and at this time we do not have any plans to change that. Beyond that, of course, we do not comment on rumors," a spokesman said to WWD.

We're waiting with bated breath to see where this talented designer heads—and what's next for Givenchy.