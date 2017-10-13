Renée Zellweger Chose a Little Yellow Dress for Her Red Carpet Return

It’s not often you’ll find Renée Zellweger at a glamorous Hollywood event as of late, but when she’s there, you know she’s in the room.

The 48-year-old former Bridget Jones’s Diary star made us do a double take on Thursday in L.A., where she arrived for the premiere of her new film Same Kind of Different as Me in a dress that screams “look at me right now.”

The canary yellow Carolina Herrera midi-length design is fresh off the spring 2018 runway and featured an elegant shouldered look and an asymmetrical slit down the front. She paired it perfectly with off-white pointed-toe pumps.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zellweger recently opened up about her love for her University of Texas at Austin hat in InStyle’s November issue and explained how the Texas girl in her always worn Longhorn tees, hats, and gear while she attended the school. “When I put it on, it feels like a worn-in pair of jeans. And wherever I go in the world, people will come up and share their own Texas story,” she said.

Earlier this month, she looked unbelievably sporty and fit in an all-black athleisure look.

Let’s hope this new film gives us more of Zellweger on the carpet.