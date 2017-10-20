Renée Zellweger Wore a Strapless LBD for Her Night Out

Renèe Zellweger tends to stick to the style classics, and for good reason.

On Thursday, the 48-year-old star headed to another premiere for her new flick, Same Kind of Different as Me, and once more delivered the red carpet pizzazz that she now reserves for only a few select events each year.

For her outing, she turned to an LBD that was anything but basic. The strapless cocktail piece not only contained a ladylike, cinched-in silhouette but also featured a triangular-shaped floral appliqué design about the bust. It was elegant, and complemented Zellweger’s youthful glow, not to mention her signature pulled-back yet tousled up 'do.

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Last week, the former Bridget Jones’s Diary star brought the color to the red carpet in a canary yellow-shouldered dress for the L.A. premiere of her new flick.

So what can we expect her to whip out next time? Likely something magnificent again.