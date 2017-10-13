Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Looks All Grown Up for a Girls' Night Out

It's no secret that Reese Witherspoon and her 18-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe look totally alike, but we still ended up doing a double take on Thursday when Ava stepped out solo just to be sure it wasn't Reese herself.

Phillippe made an appearance without either of her famous parents (her dad is actor Ryan Phillippe) for a night to celebrate the launch of an accessory collection by Suki Waterhouse and Poppy Jamie. The collection is called Pop & Suki for Nordstrom.

For the special occasion, Ava wore dark jeans with a white button down (similar here), which she matched to her chunky belt and cross body purse. She looked all grown up (and just like her mom!) as she posed next to Waterhouse and Jamie.

Katie Jones/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

The 18-year-old has been busy lately as she prepares to go off to college next year. Her proud parents have gushed about going on college visits and her high ACT scores.

"[Ava] just took the ACT and she killed it," Ryan said on Live! with Kelly and Ryan in July. “It’s a really exciting time. They’re such great kids, they’re great students and I’m enjoying seeing them become adults."

We're excited to see what's next for the young adult.