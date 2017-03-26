Reese Witherspoon Shares a Little Anniversary Romance

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images
March 26, 2017 @ 6:00 PM
by: InStyle Staff

We are obsessed with Reese Witherspoon’s troubled relationships on our new favorite show Big Little Lies, but we are equally happy to see that her real-life marriage is in a great place. The best actually—Reese and husband Jim Toth are celebrating their six-year wedding anniversary today, March 26th, and the actress shared a sweet message for her husband on social media.

Witherspoon took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion, posting a picture of herself and Toth standing side by side on the beach and taking in a romantic sunset. “Six years ago I was lucky enough to marry this wonderful man,” Witherspoon proclaimed. “…Happy anniversary JT!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSHVsUkBT7A/?taken-by=reesewitherspoon

Toth, a talent agent, and Witherspoon got married on her Ojai ranch in 2011, in front of guests that included Gwyneth Paltrow and Tobey Maguire. It’s become something of a tradition for her to post an homage to her hubby on their anniversary. The two have one son together, Tennessee James.

Happy anniversary to this power couple!

