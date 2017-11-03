Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Enjoy Girls' Day Out in N.Y.C.  

Reese Witherspoon and her look-alike daughter, Ava Phillippe, are continuing to take Manhattan by storm! After attending the Wall Street Journal's 2017 Innovator Awards on Wednesday night in matching LBDs, the stylish duo enjoyed a mother-daughter day in New York City on Thursday.

The actress and her 18-year-old mini-me were spotted shopping and eating lunch along with the Witherspoon's Big Little Lies co-star Zoe Kravitz, and, as per usual, they looked very stylish.

Splash News

Witherspoon went for a casual-chic look consisting of a cherry red sweater over a crisp white button-down paired with navy blue trousers. She accessorized the ensemble with black loafers, gold bangles, and a round pendant necklace. Oversize black sunglasses and matching red lipstick finished off the look.

Meanwhile, Phillippe coordinated with her mom, choosing a red-and-black plaid skirt, which she wore with black tights and a turtleneck. Keeping the look teen appropriate, she wore white high-top Converse sneakers and trendy round gold-rimmed sunnies.

Kravitz went for a more incognito approach, choosing an oversize cowl neck sweater, baggy pants, and a black beanie. Nothing like a girls' day out!