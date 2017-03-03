Is This a Photo of Reese Witherspoon or Her Daughter Ava? We Can Hardly Tell

It's no secret that Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe look very much alike, but the mother of three's latest Instagram photo has us doing an actual double take.

The Big Little Lies star shared an old photo of herself in honor of Throwback Thursday, and the gorgeous blonde is almost identical to her teenage daughter. The snap in question was taken when the actress was about 20 years old—just three years older than 17-year-old Phillippe is now—and we can't get over the uncanny resemblance.

"This was taken in 1996, when I just started working in movies," Witherspoon captioned the picture. "It was one of my very first photo shoots ... I was beyond excited to have the chance to work in film. 20 years later, I still am. I love being an actor, traveling the world, and learning about other people's lives. Feeling very grateful for my amazing job!"

Last month, the mother-daughter duo hit the red carpet together at the premiere of Witherspoon's latest show where they dazzled in coordinating metallic frocks.

The apple definitely doesn't fall far from the tree in this family.