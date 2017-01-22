Reese Witherspoon Switches Up Her Style in a Sporty Outfit

Reese Witherspoon Switches Up Her Style in a Sporty Outfit
Yellow Mamba/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Shop This Post
January 22, 2017 @ 3:00 PM
BY: Camryn Rabideau

Though Reese Witherspoon's style is often the epitome of preppy, she's proving that her look is more versatile than you might think! Yesterday, the 40-year-old actress rocked a bright, sporty outfit as she hit up the strip in Beverly Hills for some shopping, and we are feeling her new look.

Witherspoon, who's been teasing us with talk of a Legally Blonde 3, was spotted out and about in a navy-blue satin bomber jacket with red trim and bold floral accents. She paired her outerwear with dark-wash jeans, black booties, and an oversized red Louis Vuitton handbag. The Sing! star had her hair pulled back into a messy bun as she browsed for new clothes.

Though she didn't physically attend the historic Women's March that took place in L.A. yesterday, Witherspoon did take a minute to show her support for her "sisters." She reposted one of the day's viral images—an illustration of three woman's manicured hands raised together—on her Instagram.

Go Sisters! #womensmarch

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

RELATED: Celebs React to the Women's March

We have to admit, we always enjoy seeing Witherspoon's bold side. 

The Latest in Video

Drew Barrymore: Never Have I Ever...
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Celebrity

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top