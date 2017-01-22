Reese Witherspoon Switches Up Her Style in a Sporty Outfit

Though Reese Witherspoon's style is often the epitome of preppy, she's proving that her look is more versatile than you might think! Yesterday, the 40-year-old actress rocked a bright, sporty outfit as she hit up the strip in Beverly Hills for some shopping, and we are feeling her new look.

Witherspoon, who's been teasing us with talk of a Legally Blonde 3, was spotted out and about in a navy-blue satin bomber jacket with red trim and bold floral accents. She paired her outerwear with dark-wash jeans, black booties, and an oversized red Louis Vuitton handbag. The Sing! star had her hair pulled back into a messy bun as she browsed for new clothes.

Though she didn't physically attend the historic Women's March that took place in L.A. yesterday, Witherspoon did take a minute to show her support for her "sisters." She reposted one of the day's viral images—an illustration of three woman's manicured hands raised together—on her Instagram.

Go Sisters! #womensmarch A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:21am PST

RELATED: Celebs React to the Women's March

We have to admit, we always enjoy seeing Witherspoon's bold side.