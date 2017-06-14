Reese Witherspoon and Her Look-Alike Son Go on a Nature Adventure

Reese Witherspoon and Her Look-Alike Son Go on a Nature Adventure
by: Alexandra Whittaker
June 14, 2017 @ 2:30 PM

Since Reese Witherspoon portrayed an outdoorsy adventurer in the movie Wild, it seems a trick or two she learned from the experience has slipped into her real life. Witherspoon recently took her 13-year-old son Deacon Phillippe on an adventure-filled camping trip, and they honestly look like they're having the time of their lives.

Witherspoon first tipped off her fans that some Wild-esque fun was coming with an Instagram video on a helicopter more than 2,600 feet in the air.

The trip only got more exciting from there, if you can believe it. In a series of Instagram and Snapchat posts, Witherspoon cataloged a day full of water sports, wetsuits, and kayaking.

While the activities looked fun, the best part was the obvious mother-son bonding between Witherspoon and Deacon. Deacon even showed himself to be a helpful camping buddy when he gave Witherspoon a hand with her drysuit on Snapchat.

The two nature fans also went on a camping trip last year together, and it's pretty cool to see how much Deacon has grown in such a short amount of time.

With two annual camping trips under their belt, it looks like this mother-son duo might have a tradition on their hands. We're hoping this means we can expect even more adventure pictures next year.

