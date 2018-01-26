Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Poke Fun at the Photoshop Fails on Their Joint Cover

Sometimes a Hollywood cover shoot will go perfectly, and sometimes there might be a mistake ... in the form of extra arms and legs.
Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey found that out firsthand when Twitter users pointed out that their joint cover for Vanity Fair with 10 other stars had them both looking a quite different from what fans are used to seeing.
For starters, Witherspoon's cover pose had some confused—since it appears that she has three legs.
Witherspoon herself confirmed the strange news in a jokey Twitter post.
"Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. ( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;)" she wrote.
If anyone knows how Witherspoon feels, it's Winfrey, since in a different photo from the shoot, she has three clearly visible hands.
"I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand," Winfrey wrote.
Twitter users seemed equally amused and perplexed by the Photoshop snafus.
RELATED: Alicia Vikander's Tomb Raider Poster Is Going Viral for a Photoshop Mishap
Even Vanity Fair responded once it started getting more and more buzz.
In addition to releasing statements about the photoshop, Vanity Fair also shed light on its decision to digitally remove James Franco from the cover and spread in the wake of accusations of sexual misconduct made against him.
"We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him," a spokesperson said to The Hollywood Reporter.