Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Poke Fun at the Photoshop Fails on Their Joint Cover

Sometimes a Hollywood cover shoot will go perfectly, and sometimes there might be a mistake ... in the form of extra arms and legs.

Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey found that out firsthand when Twitter users pointed out that their joint cover for Vanity Fair with 10 other stars had them both looking a quite different from what fans are used to seeing.

For starters, Witherspoon's cover pose had some confused—since it appears that she has three legs.

In another pic from this shoot, Reese has 3 legs pic.twitter.com/raRLBzECR1 — violently irrelevant (@alicehl_nj) January 25, 2018

Witherspoon herself confirmed the strange news in a jokey Twitter post.

"Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. ( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;)" she wrote.

Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. 😃( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018

If anyone knows how Witherspoon feels, it's Winfrey, since in a different photo from the shoot, she has three clearly visible hands.

Forget Reese Witherspoon having 3 legs in Vanity Fair’s photo, Oprah has 3 hands in another 👋🏻 (She’s holding Reese) pic.twitter.com/ngZ4cFwRWK — Kaitlin Hatton (@HattonKaitlin) January 25, 2018

"I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand," Winfrey wrote.

I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾❤️ — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2018

Twitter users seemed equally amused and perplexed by the Photoshop snafus.

im tryna figure out how many legs reese witherspoon’s got in here, it’s been bothering me for the last five minutes pic.twitter.com/u1uQ63sDdd — space wifey 👑 (@leiascaptain) January 25, 2018

oprah has three hands & reese has three legs, and we are here for accepting them for who they are!! 2018 is all about LOVING OUR BODIES!! pic.twitter.com/TX7L2JIDno — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) January 25, 2018

Oprah has three hands... Reese Witherspoon has three legs. #StayWoke pic.twitter.com/7NVW30f2Oj — Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) January 25, 2018

Even Vanity Fair responded once it started getting more and more buzz.

While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon's three legs, unfortunately it's just the lining of her dress. https://t.co/HJjvbc037S — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯_/¯ (We are correcting this error​ online​.) https://t.co/QNd74YtSTz — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

In addition to releasing statements about the photoshop, Vanity Fair also shed light on its decision to digitally remove James Franco from the cover and spread in the wake of accusations of sexual misconduct made against him.

"We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him," a spokesperson said to The Hollywood Reporter.