Reese Witherspoon and Octavia Spencer Are Teaming Up for Your Next True Crime Drama Obsession

If you're looking for a new podcast series to binge to combat your Serial withdrawal, allow Reese Witherspoon to help.

The actress is set to executive produce a crime drama podcast that would catch the eye (well, ear) of any true crime aficionado, and the details are already intriguing.

The Hollywood Reporter announced Wednesday that Witherspoon's series Are You Sleeping has been picked up by Apple and is set to star Oscar winner Octavia Spencer. Are You Sleeping is based on the true crime novel of the same name by Kathleen Barber, and THR reports that it "offers a glimpse into America's obsession with true crime podcasts."

The story will follow a murder case that sparks additional interest once it becomes the subject of a popular podcast, which is pretty meta.

If that wasn't enough to get you hooked, this might: Famed true crime podcast Serial's own Sarah Koenig is also involved in the project. Koenig will be serving as a consultant, so you know it's going to be good.

While we don't yet have a release date, it sounds to us like this podcast will be worth waiting for.