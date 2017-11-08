Reese Witherspoon Announces November Book Club Read in Librarian-Chic Look 

While we're anxiously awaiting any news of Big Little Lies season 2, Reese Witherspoon is staying busy! The actress has had her own book club since October 2015 and she just announced November's title on social media.

On Tuesday, she posted a picture on Instagram with the new selection in a librarian-chic look. In the 'gram, Witherspoon wears a pair of retro-chic readers, a white collared shirt layered under a red sweater, matching red lips, and loads of gold jewelry.

RELATED: This Draper James Promo Code Will Help You Score Reese Witherspoon's Style For Less

"Our latest pick is 'This is the Story of a Happy Marriage' by #AnnPatchett!," read Witherspoon's caption while holding the book. "This collection of essays explores what it means to have friends, fall in love, struggle, succeed, and, most importantly, meet the right dog. I hope you enjoy this beautiful book!"

Big thanks to Celeste Ng,(@pronounced_ing) author of Little Fires Everywhere, for stopping by to do the Facebook Live with us and for all of your amazing questions. A post shared by Reese’sBookClubxHelloSunshine (@reesesbookclubxhellosunshine) on Oct 7, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Taking photos with each month's selections and frequent interviews with the authors are signatures of Reese's Book Club.

We can't wait to pick up this book!