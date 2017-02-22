5 Signs Reese Witherspoon Is Having the Best Time Ever in New Zealand

Reese Witherspoon is one busy woman.

In the midst of the debut of her HBO limited miniseries Big Little Lies, the Oscar winner has jetted off to New Zealand to film A Wrinkle in Time with a star-studded cast, and it's clear she's having a blast while doing so.

How do we know? Just take a look at these five signs that Witherspoon is having the time of her life abroad:

She's taking plenty of smiley selfies with her costar Mindy Kaling (and with that picturesque backdrop, can you blame her?!): "Ladies night in #NZ #GNO," she captioned this one, referring to their girls' night out.

She took some time to relax, restore, and hit this incredible yoga pose at Aro Ha Wellness Retreat, a luxury health and fitness eco-resort that offers sub alpine hiking, daily massages, spa therapy, and more: "What an incredible experience I had at @aroharetreats in South Island NZ!! The amazing yoga (thank you @damianchaparro !), the delicious vegan meals, and the incredible spa treatments were unreal! So grateful for this beautiful experience!," she captioned the snap.

She is literally jumping for joy ... and so is Kaling: "Couldn't be more excited to discover #NewZealand with this lady!!! @mindykaling," Witherspoon wrote alongside it.

She kicked off Sunday Funday at a winery: "Happy Sunday! soaking up the sun in gorgeous #newzealand Hope you are having a beautiful day!," she captioned this shot.

She went horseback riding and made a friend while she was at it: "Can I keep him? #nzadventures," she wrote alongside a photo of herself standing next to a horse.