Reese Witherspoon Just Got the Best Text from Her Mom About Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon Just Got the Best Text from Her Mom About <em>Big Little Lies</em>
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO
March 13, 2017 @ 8:00 PM
BY: Brandi Fowler

Reese Witherspoon's mom might just be the queen of (kind of amazing) quick reviews.

Following last night's steamy episode of Big Little Lies, Betty Witherspoon sent Reese a series of texts about it that the Oscar winner couldn't help but share. In a screenshot she posted on Instagram, Betty says, "I saw little lies tonight and I liked it [love] mom [thumbs up]." Reese replies "Great!! Tonight was a good one," to which Betty quips, "Lots of sex yes."

"If you missed #BigLittleLies last night ... #SpoilerAlert !! #TextsFromMom #BettyKnowsBest," Reese captioned it, along with crying laughing emojis.

This is just the latest time Betty has offered her review of a film or TV show. Back in January when the actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Witherspoon shared a couple more of her critiques about Manchester by the Sea and La La Land.

"Ryan Gosling, hot. Love, Mom," Reese said her mom sent her about the musical dramedy. As for Manchester by the Sea, she said, "Orphans. Men. Sad. Love, Mom."

