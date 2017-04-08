Reese Witherspoon Loves Marshmallow Peeps as Much as We Do

Reese Witherspoon has oft declared Easter her favorite holiday, and as the date draws near, she's taking things to the next level. In a video on her Instagram (it was originally posted to her brand, Draper James's feed) Witherspoon strokes an adorable rabbit while stuffing her face with Marshmallow Peeps. #Eastergoals? We think yes.

"It's just the best holiday ever," the Big Little Lies actress enthuses. "I love Peeps, and jelly beans, and I love chocolate covered bunnies, but I really love Peeps the best," she proclaims in a Southern twang. Witherspoon goes on to prove the point, indulging in some of said Peeps and all the while engaging us in her Easter enthusiasm. At the end of the video, she is delighted to discover a supersize mega-Peep in her basket. See for yourself!

It should come as no surprise that Witherspoon is crazy about the holday, as she launched a special bunny-themed Draper James collection late last month. In celebration, she'd posted a pic of herself (with the same rabbit, for the record) on her Instagram, captioning it "The cuddliest co-star (P.S. His name's Turbo and he is very excited about @draperjames' new bunny collection! Hop on over to check it out)," Witherspoon captioned the snap.

Who else wants to celebrate Easter at Reese's house?