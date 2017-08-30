Reese Witherspoon Stands with Houston in Texas-Tinged Ensemble

X
Shop This Post
by: Isabel Jones
August 30, 2017 @ 1:30 PM

The Louisiana-born actress, producer, designer, and businesswoman showed her support for her home state's Southern neighbor, Texas, on Tuesday while out in Los Angeles.

Reese Witherspoon wore her heart on her sleeve (well, nearby …) when she affixed a Draper James enamel pin in the shape of Texas ($15; draperjames.com) to her chambray shirt ($125; draperjames.com). The actress's brooch served as a show of solidarity and support of the Houston-based victims of Hurricane Harvey—a cause she championed on Instagram this past Monday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYXC4fWBiim/?taken-by=reesewitherspoon

Praying for all the families in Texas dealing with this horrible devastation. 🙏🏻#houston #redcross

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

The mother of three’s pale blue pin features a small red heart marking the geographic location of Dallas—Houston’s further south, but Reese’s heart is in the right place.

Witherspoon, 41, paired her autumnal blouse with a chic white denim skirt hitting just above the knee and “Hello Darlin’” sandals from Draper James’s collaboration with Jack Rogers ($148; draperjames.com). The Home Again star piled her blonde locks into a polished topknot, threw on a pair of blue-gray shades, and topped the look off with a set of tasteful gold hoop earrings.

SMXRF/Star Max/Getty

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon and Her Daughter Ava Looked Like Twins on the Red Carpet

As always, Reese looked stunning, but the supportive pin really puts her ensemble over the edge.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Love it. And Santini, this one's for both of you. I'm dying to know. Legally Blonde 3, where do you stand? I know where Rachel stands. Where do I stand? Duh. It's Reese. [LAUGH] A lot of writers over the years have come up with different ideas for I actually think it's kind of great right now, cuz we're talking about women in politics and how important that is, to get more women. [APPLAUSE] And I think it'd be kind of a cool thing to have her be a Supreme Court justice or someday run for office. President. Go big or go home. President. Yeah. << John will tease me about this because this is like I'm going to go home with them tonight. << Yeah. << Oh Mr. President, yes. << I think,-- [CLAPPING] it'd be cool. << I think we're ready to see Elle and see what she's up to lately. << Have a good day [CLAPPING] << That's sad, I don't know. Call MGM I have no idea. [LAUGHING]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top