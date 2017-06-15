Reese Witherspoon Is One Cool Single Mom in Official Home Again Trailer

Wait, a new film produced by Nancy Meyers (The Holiday, Something’s Gotta Give) and directed by her daughter, Hallie Meyers-Shyer? Sign. Us. Up.

The first full trailer for the Meyers' new film, Home Again, is finally here and Reese Witherspoon is at the center of it all. As we learned from the first teaser, the plot follows Alice (Witherspoon), a recently separated 40-year-old mother of two trying to figure out how to live life after moving back to her hometown of L.A.

As with any project Witherspoon takes on, she brings full life to the character as she takes Alice to the bar, celebrates her birthday, and meets a super cute younger man (Pico Alexander). In the clip, said younger man spends the night, Witherspoon’s daughters accidentally come home, and, well, things get kind of complicated from there. Her ex-husband (Michael Sheen) apparently comes back, he asks for her attention, and I guess we’ll have to watch the movie to see what happens next.

The trailer’s set to Haim’s “The Wire,” so, naturally, that makes us want to watch the movie, stat. Will it be as big of a hit as Big Little Lies? Something tells us this one has that kind of potential.

Watch the full trailer above—and catch Home Again in theaters this September.