Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria Are Planning to Walk the Golden Globes Red Carpet Together

Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria are planning to make a big statement when they arrive at the Golden Globes on Sunday, E! Online reports. Instead of hitting the red carpet with their spouses, the actresses will walk side by side in support of the #TimesUp movement.

Both women have been very involved in the creation of the movement, which aims to make the workplace a safe place for women across all industries, as well as provides legal aid to those who have experienced sexual assault, harassment, or discriminatory practices.

When the movement was first announced on New Year's Day, Witherspoon took to Instagram to share her support. "I stand with ALL WOMEN across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, marginalization and underrepresentation. Join me! Sign the statement of solidarity & donate to the @TIMESUPNOW Legal Defense Fund."

Longoria also shared a similar message in both English and Spanish, and has been a continued vocal supporter of the movement and the decision to wear all black on the Golden Globes red carpet.

"This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment," Eva told The New York Times. "For years, we've sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour. This time the industry can't expect us to go up and twirl around. That's not what this moment is about."

They're not the only ones who will walk beside other women. Jessica Chastain is also reported to walk with a friend of hers, and there could be as many as ten pairs of actresses standing by each other's sides. We can't wait for this moment come Sunday.