Found It! The Prettiest Party Dresses Just Exclusively Launched on This Website

You've got birthday parties, weddings, and so much more to celebrate this year. Cue the rising stress levels, because this means you'll need plenty of dress options to go along for the ride. But Reese Witherspoon has your back. She happens to know a thing or two about dressing for the occasion (when does she not look perfectly put together, we ask you?) and for the first time ever, her brand Draper James is launching a line that will be available exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue.

"These pieces were created specifically for Saks with celebrating in mind," Witherspoon exclusively tells InStyle.com. "I want to make getting ready and looking pretty easy, so in this collection, you'll find the perfect dress for almost any occasion.”

The party-ready designs include fit-and-flare dresses with stripes and floral prints. You'll also find chic skirts and blouses that will help you win best-dressed guess. And the prices aren't bad either, starting at $165 and maxing out at $495. Head to Saks Fifth Avenue's website now to grab your fave.