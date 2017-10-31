Reese Witherspoon's Dogs Have Officially Won Halloween

Unsurprisingly, lifestyle queen Reese Witherspoon is a pro when it comes to Halloween.

What happens when two witches & a Transformer go trick-or-greeting?!? 🎃🍂🍁 #Halloween #2007 #FBF #MomJokes 😉 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Oct 28, 2016 at 5:13pm PDT

The Oscar-winning actress, Draper James founder, and mother of three is on her holiday game, and there’s only one (well, two) souls we think might have her beat: her dogs.

Reese’s French bulldog, Pepper, and chocolate Lab, Hank, got into the spooky spirit alongside their mom in the cutest canine costumes we’ve ever seen.

On Monday the 41-year-old star shared a shot of herself and one of her pups prepping for the holiday. Witherspoon stood tall in a maroon-hued Draper James dress ($295; draperjames.com) and plum-colored pumps, a delicate mask affixed to her face. By her side sat Hank, a giant heart-shaped “TY” tag attached to his collar. In case you were living under a rock through the bulk of the '90s and early-aughts, Hank’s dressed as a Ty Beanie Baby!

reesewitherspoon/Instagram

And what about Pepper, the Frenchie? Well, this cutie really took the cake—er, burger?

“I don’t know about y’all, but I prefer a little Pepper in my #FrenchieFries! #PepperPortraits #PepperPoses #HappyHalloween,” Witherspoon captioned a two-photo slideshow of her “Frenchie Fries.”

I don’t know about y’all, but I prefer a little Pepper in my #FrenchieFries! #PepperPortraits #PepperPoses #HappyHalloween A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

DYING.

You’ve won, Hank and Pepper. You’ve won.