Reese Witherspoon's Son Deacon Has the Most Beautiful Eyes in This Birthday Tribute

It's hard to believe Reese Witherspoon's eldest son is now 14 years old.

The Oscar winner kicked off Deacon Phillippe's birthday with a sweet note on Instagram Monday, giving us the feels as she reflected on the person he's become. "Happy Birthday @deaconphillippe! Fourteen years ago you came into my life, and have made me laugh and smile everyday since," she captioned a shot of him. "I love your kind heart and your joyful, adventurous spirit. Hope you have the best day ever!! Love, Mom."

In the photo, Philippe, who looks like a mix of Witherspoon and his dad Ryan Phillippe, flashes a smile in a black shirt in the midst of a fishing session.

His sister, Ava, who turned 18 last month, soon chimed in with an adorable post of her own to celebrate her bro's big 1-4. She shared a throwback snap of herself cradling Deacon in her arms when he was a baby. "#14 years ago today!! Happy birthday, @deaconphillippe!," she wrote alongside the snap on Instagram. "Congrats on being way cooler at 14 than I am at 18. I'm so lucky to have you around. Love you so much, and I hope you have an awesome day!"

As the tributes rolled in, dad Ryan posted one too. His 'gram showed off Deacon's love for football (and the Philadelphia Eagles, specifically) while he was at it. "Oh yeah, @philadelphiaeagles, get the win for my boy's birthday today!! #FlyEaglesFly," he captioned a shot of his son as a child rocking an Eagles jersey.

Witherspoon is also mom to 5-year-old Tennessee with husband Jim Toth. The tot celebrated his birthday last month as well.

Happy birthday, Deacon!