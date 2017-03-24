Reese Witherspoon's Oldest Kids Look Identical to Her in New Family Photo

Reese Witherspoon celebrated her 41st birthday yesterday, and she did it surrounded by her mini-me kids.

The actress took to Instagram today to share a snap with her two oldest children from last night's festivities, and the trio looks more alike than ever. In the photo, the Big Little Lies star poses next to her 17-year-old daughter Ava and 13-year-old son Deacon—both whose dad is actor Ryan Phillippe—as a picture is taken. Aside from highlighting the group's identical hair color, piercing blue eyes, and sparkling smiles, the image also shows off their keen sense of style. Witherspoon dons a black top and buttery leather jacket, while Ava looks so grown up in a bow-adorned pink blouse and Deacon looks handsome in a white shirt and black blazer.

"There’s nothing better than celebrating my birthday with my wonderful kids! #ProudMom," the mother of three captioned the 'gram.

And it looks like the love is mutual. Just yesterday, Ava posted a picture of her mom to honor her on her special day with a sweet message that read: "Happy birthday to one of my best friends."

We continue to be blown away by how beautiful this family is.