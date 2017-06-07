Reese Witherspoon and Her Look-Alike Daughter Stun in Coordinating Patterned Frocks

The apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree!

It's clear that Reese Witherspoon's 17-year-old mini-me, Ava Phillippe, has grown up to look just like her mom, as she accompanied her to fete the new Net-a-Porter and Draper James collection on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

The look-alike pair could have been mistaken for sisters. Each styled their blond strands in matching waves and chose feminine patterned frocks from the new lineup, which just launched in collaboration with the Legally Blonde actress's fashion and lifestyle company, Draper James.

Witherspoon was all smiles at the event with her daughter, who she shares with ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, and opted for an embroidered magnolia dress from the collection, which features a scattering selection of navy and yellow flowers set against the midi shift's summery white fabric ($550, net-a-porter.com). Silver hoop earrings and whimsical nude ankle-strap heels took her occasion-ready look to the next level.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Meanwhile, the stunning teen went for a more dramatic entrance, with the blue-and-white checkered Dolly Check Maxi Dress ($450, net-a-porter.com)—a flirty off-the-shoulder ruffle design with a tie belt that cinches at the waist. Minimalist makeup and a simple pendant necklace provided the perfect age-appropriate touches to the frock.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Could these two beauties look any more alike?