Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Is Her Doppelgänger and We Can’t Look Away

Reese Witherspoon is one proud mom.

Need evidence?

The 41-year-old Big Little Lies star has spent much of 2017 hitting high-wattage red carpets with none other than her look-alike 18-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe, and that’s precisely what she did on Monday in L.A., where the mother-daughter duo attended a party in celebration of Molly R. Stern and Sarah Chloe’s jewelry collaboration.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

For the occasion, Witherspoon kept it classic and elegant in a black jacquard Draper James dress ($295; draperjames.com) that she styled with bow tie-adorned ankle-strap shoes. Taking cues from her mom’s Southern-inspired style, Ava looked youthful and put together in an off-the-shoulder navy velvet piece with necklaces that matched Reese’s.

Last month, Phillippe made her debutante debut in Paris, making us think she’s surely interested in following her famous mom’s footsteps in the spotlight.

Keep on keepin’ on, Ava!