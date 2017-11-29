Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Reflects on Her Paris Debut in a Heartfelt Note

Last Saturday, Reese Witherspoon’s 18-year-old Ava Phillippe made her high society debut at one of the world’s most sophisticated and elusive debutant balls, le Bal des Débutantes in Paris.

Sadly, few of us will ever know the intricacies of a debutant ball beyond the high-drama depictions we’ve seen on The O.C. and Gossip Girl—but it’s probably more fun that way.

Personal jealousy aside, Ava’s debut appears to have been even more princess-worthy than we’d imagined.

Clad in a bronze Giambattista Valli ballgown, Phillippe was escorted by 19-year-old Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur through the gilded ballroom of The Peninsula Paris.

@avaphillippe in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture, escorted by Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur @pachojaipur to the @lebal.paris 2017 A post shared by Giambattista Valli Official (@giambattistavalliparis) on Nov 28, 2017 at 2:53am PST

On Wednesday, Ava shared her own take on the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“Wow! I am so thrilled to have had the opportunity to meet so many beautiful, kind, supportive, and passionate young women (and men!) at Le Bal. I also feel so privileged to take part in this event knowing that it is raising money for both the Seleni Institute and Enfants d’Asie, two organizations supporting very important causes," she wrote.

"Last week felt like a dream, and I am so grateful to have so many beautiful memories from this adventure," she continued. "Thank you to all involved! (P.S. I know this post is super late but I am recovering from some major jetlag/getting back to school!)”

While we know Ava hasn’t (yet) followed in her parents’ critically acclaimed footsteps, we do think this evening deserves a silver screen counterpart—maybe mom will want to produce?