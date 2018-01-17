Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Channels Elle Woods in Hot Pink

Lara Walsh
Jan 17, 2018 @ 9:30 am

As Hollywood’s sartorial elite gathered in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening for a night of fashion at Stella McCartney's fall 2018 presentation, Ava Phillippe inspired a double take, stepping onto the red carpet looking just like mom, Reese Witherspoon, circa 2001.

While it’s no secret that the 18-year-old stunner is the spitting image of the Big Little Lies actress, Phillippe appeared more enamored with her mom's beloved Legally Blonde character, Elle Woods. 

Katie Jones/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Baring her shoulders in a vibrant Bardot blouse with a ruffled hemline and dramatic peplum sleeves, the teen paid tribute to the iconic fictional star’s affinity for pink. The look is also similar to her mom's eye-catching fuchsia gown at the Met Gala in 2014. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Phillippe dressed down her look with light wash jeans that showcased her black patent leather stilettos, courtesy of rolled hems. A glittery pink Stella McCartney handbag, matching pink lipstick, and glamorous blonde waves rounded out her stylish ensemble.

Just further proof that she got it from her mama.

