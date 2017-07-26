Not Even Reese Witherspoon Can Believe Her Daughter's Turning 18

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, are two peas in a pod. The mother-daughter duo remains close, despite the time commitments of Witherspoon’s bustling career.

While the actress hits milestone after milestone in her Hollywood doings, her teenage mini-me is approaching a major moment herself: She’s turning 18 years old!

Believe it: In less than two months, this lil’ nugget will be a legal adult.

Of course, Ava’s Oscar-winning mama, who gave birth to her daughter at age 23, has some thoughts about her first-born’s upcoming birthday.

“It’s so weird. I can’t believe she’s 18,” the Home Again actress told Entertainment Tonight. “I feel like we grew up together, it’s great.”

Naturally, Reese strives to live by example. Phillippe watched her mom in HBO’s Big Little Lies, which Witherspoon contends is a realistic portrayal of womanhood.

“I felt like none of these women were good or bad, they were all just this, you know, dynamic exploration of what it really means to be a woman now-a-days,” Witherspoon said of the Emmy-nominated series.

RELATED: Ryan Phillippe’s Daughter Ava Helped Him Prepare for His Latest Acting Role

No wonder Ava turned out so well rounded.