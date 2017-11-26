Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Was a Real-Life Princess at Her Paris Debut

Are we sure this is real life and not a movie? Last night, Reese Witherspoon's 18-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, made her debutante debut in Paris, and between the stunning gowns and flawless waltzing, the whole thing looked like a fairytale.

If you're going to make a debut, what better place to do it than in the City of Light? Phillippe certainly made her entrance into society in the most glamorous way possible, attending "le Bal des Débutantes" in Paris on Saturday with her actress mother by her side.

The young deb looked positively stunning for the event, wearing a gold gown by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture. The long-sleeve number featured a full ballgown skirt that twirled majestically as Phillippe waltzed with her date, 19-year-old Maharaja of Jaipur Padmanabh Singh.

O début da filha Legally Blonde! S.A., o Marajá Sawai Padmanabh Singh de Jaipur, acompanha Ava, filha de Reese Witherspoon e Ryan Philippe, que debuta também esta noite 👑 @lebal.paris @thepeninsulaparis A post shared by Bruno Astuto (@brunoastuto) on Nov 25, 2017 at 1:43pm PST

Le Bal first waltz with @avaphillippe #thepeninsulaparis A post shared by The Peninsula Paris - Official (@thepeninsulaparis) on Nov 25, 2017 at 3:51pm PST

Tonight... Le Bal!#thepeninsulaparis #behindthescenes A post shared by The Peninsula Paris - Official (@thepeninsulaparis) on Nov 25, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

It's safe to say our Saturday night paled in comparison to this one!

Of course, 41-year-old Witherspoon looked beautiful for her daughter's special night, wearing a simple black dress with a floral motif on the front. The proud mom couldn't stop smiling as she posed for pictures with her daughter—we've said it before, but these two are basically twins.

Ava & Reese @lebal.paris 🔝🔝 A post shared by Bruno Astuto (@brunoastuto) on Nov 25, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

These pictures make us wish we could go back and have a debut of our own! Congrats to Witherspoon and Phillippe on what looked to be a magical night in Paris.