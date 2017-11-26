Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Was a Real-Life Princess at Her Paris Debut

Are we sure this is real life and not a movie? Last night, Reese Witherspoon's 18-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, made her debutante debut in Paris, and between the stunning gowns and flawless waltzing, the whole thing looked like a fairytale.
If you're going to make a debut, what better place to do it than in the City of Light? Phillippe certainly made her entrance into society in the most glamorous way possible, attending "le Bal des Débutantes" in Paris on Saturday with her actress mother by her side.
The young deb looked positively stunning for the event, wearing a gold gown by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture. The long-sleeve number featured a full ballgown skirt that twirled majestically as Phillippe waltzed with her date, 19-year-old Maharaja of Jaipur Padmanabh Singh.
It's safe to say our Saturday night paled in comparison to this one!
Of course, 41-year-old Witherspoon looked beautiful for her daughter's special night, wearing a simple black dress with a floral motif on the front. The proud mom couldn't stop smiling as she posed for pictures with her daughter—we've said it before, but these two are basically twins.
These pictures make us wish we could go back and have a debut of our own! Congrats to Witherspoon and Phillippe on what looked to be a magical night in Paris.