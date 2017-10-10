Reese Witherspoon’s New Crate & Barrel Collaboration Is a Pet Owner’s Dream

Reese Witherspoon has teamed up with Crate & Barrel and the results will have you running toward the check-out line.

On Tuesday, the home décor brand released a super-cute holiday-themed video in which the actress flaunts her major entertaining skills as she shuffles between setting up garland, hosting friends for dinner, and perfecting dessert.

The video will remind you just how lovable Witherspoon can be:

And prepare to get pumped about the collaboration itself: The entrepreneur, who is the brand’s new ambassador, is selling a selection of her Draper James mugs, plates, and coasters in stores and online beginning Oct. 10. And while we’ve seen these items before, expect more to come next year. Draper James and Crate & Barrel will co-design a collection for spring 2018, which we predict will fly off shelves.

Watch the full video above—and scroll down to see some of the Draper James items you can shop at Crate & Barrel now.

